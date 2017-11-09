EPZA to take part in Expo Pakistan

KARACHI: The Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) has made special arrangements to make a grand presence in the 10th Edition of Expo Pakistan 2017, a statement said on Wednesday.

This year, EPZA will show big presence and will get an excellent networking opportunity with foreign businessmen who are coming to Pakistan from as many countries, it added.

The range of products, which are on display in EPZA pavilion include garments and accessories, toys, perfumes, denim, LED products, food items, male and female clothing, chemicals, X-ray films and plastic products. This range of products on display will give a fair idea to the visitors about the goods being produced in EPZA and its potential to contribute more in international business, it added.