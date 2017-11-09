Import restrictions withdrawal urged

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has urged the federal government to immediately withdraw restrictions on cotton import to help the industry meet the export requirements of quality textile products by international buyers, a statement said on Wednesday.

Aptma chairman Aamir Fayyaz reminded the promise to provide competitively price raw material was the basic building block of the Prime Minister’s Export Package 2017, it added. “The industry is badly in need of contamination-free fine and medium staple cotton to produce goods meant for exports.” “The government should immediately announce withdrawal of four percent Customs duty and five percent sales tax as per the announcement made by the prime minister vide an initiative of export-led growth package,” he added.

Fayyaz stressed on the government to withdraw non-tariff measures / restrictions on cotton import from India and Brazil. The government should take urgent action in this regard, as domestic cotton crop is much short of the industry demand, he added. “If this is not done swiftly, it is feared our textile producers weighed down by unfair restrictions would not be able to compete with the regional competitors, the Aptma chairman said.