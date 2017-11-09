Withdrawal of duty demanded

LAHORE: A convention of all Punjab Chambers of Commerce and Industry and trade associations have demanded the government to withdraw regulatory duty and withholding tax on bank transactions, a statement said on Wednesday. “We would gather outside the Parliament if our genuine demands are not accepted,” the participants of the convention said.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javed presided over the convention. All the participants also issued a joint communiqué defending the rights of the business community and asking the government to act promptly and resolve these issues without any further delay. They condemned imposition of regulatory duty on hundreds of items and demanded its immediate withdrawal.