Hashoo Hotels turned pink this Oct

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group collaborated with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in October on early detection of breast cancer and give awareness to save lives, a statement said on Wednesday.

With an objective to spread awareness on how to detect breast cancer, almost 250 staff members attended awareness sessions conducted by an oncologist from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Dr Kashifa Ehsan.

The hotels reached out to thousands of guests with breast cancer awareness material through laundry, pink high teas, sixty-second awareness clips with renowned Cricket Captain Sana Mir and actors Maya Ali and Mahira Khan.

Hashoo Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility took upon a rather grave issue facing women in Pakistan, it added. Alarmingly, one in nine women in Pakistan faces breast cancer, leading to thousands of deaths every year.

Notably, the incidence rate for this type of cancer in Pakistan is 2.5 times higher than its neighbouring countries, it added. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month worldwide. And there is hope for millions of women in early detection.