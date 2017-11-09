Thu November 09, 2017
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2017

Govt raises Rs697.18bln through T-bills

KARACHI: The government has raised Rs697.18 billion in an auction of market treasury bills on Wednesday. The amount has been raised through sales of three- and six-month treasury bills; however, no bid was received for 12-month paper.

According to auction results released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank received bids worth Rs988.86 billion on the face value of Rs1,003.74 billion for three- and six-month MTBs. However, the central bank accepted the bids worth Rs686.47 billion at the face value of Rs697.18 billion. The cut-off yield for three- and six-month T-bills was unchanged at 5.9910 percent and 6.0109 percent, respectively.

