Qatari investor selling stake

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI: A Qatari investor is selling a 5 percent stake in top Indian telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel on Wednesday for about 95 billion rupees ($1.46 billion), adding to the sanctions-hit Gulf nation´s recent stake sales in foreign companies.

Three Pillars Pte Ltd, an affiliate of the Qatar Foundation, has put up for sale through stock market transactions about 199.9 million shares in Bharti Airtel in a price range of 473-490 rupees each, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The price range indicates a discount of 4.7-8 percent to Bharti Airtel´s Tuesday closing price, but is higher than the 340 rupees Three Pillars paid for the shares in 2013.