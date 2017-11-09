Copper stable

London :LME copper was slightly firmer at $6,843 a tonne, partially offsetting a 2.1 percent loss overnight.

ShFE copper was down 1.6 percent.

Nickel and copper led an across-the-board-decline in Chinese base metals on Wednesday, triggered by a sharp selloff overnight in London metals markets.

Investors locked in near-20 percent gains in the nickel market over the past month, with selling was sparked by data showing that higher prices have enticed more nickel ore exports from Indonesia, ANZ Bank said.

Indonesia´s Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry on Tuesday said it has issued export quota recommendations for 20.4 million tonnes of nickle ore.

London Metal Exchange three-month nickel was marginally weaker at $12,635 a tonne at 0100 GMT after falling 2.1 percent on Tuesday.