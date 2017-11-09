Oil falls

Singapore:Oil prices fell on Wednesday as Chinese crude imports slipped to their lowest level in a year, although traders said the overall market remains well supported on the back of OPEC-led supply cuts.

Traders said the market was eyeing growing tensions in the Middle East with concern, keeping a cautious tone on trade. Brent futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $63.38 per barrel at 0617 GMT, down 31 cents, or 0.5 percent, although still not far off a near two-and-a-half year high of $64.65 a barrel reached earlier this week. U.S. WTI crude was at $56.89 per barrel, down 31 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement, but also still not far off the $57.69 a barrel reached earlier this week - the highest since July 2015.China´s October oil imports fell sharply from a near record-high of about 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in September to just 7.3 million bpd in October, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.