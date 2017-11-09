Thu November 09, 2017
Business

R
REUTERS
November 9, 2017

Gold higher

Bengaluru :Gold inched higher early on Wednesday, as the dollar slipped after a media report suggested that the implementation of a major corporate tax cut under a crucial U.S. tax reform plan could be delayed.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,276.30 per ounce as of 0103 GMT. The metal fell about 0.5 percent on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.1 percent to $1,277.30. * The dollar fell on Wednesday, after the Washington Post, citing unidentified sources, reported on Tuesday that Senate Republican leaders are considering a one-year delay in the implementation of a corporate tax cut to comply with Senate rules.

Asian shares, meanwhile, paused at decade peaks. Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives forged ahead on Tuesday with legislation to reshape the U.S. tax code, while a top credit-ratings agency said the bill would balloon the budget deficit and give only a temporary boost to the economy.

