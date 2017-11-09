Dollar slips

TOKYO: The dollar slipped broadly on Wednesday, hurt by a media report that suggested the implementation of a centrepiece corporate tax cut under discussion in U.S. tax reforms plans could be delayed.

The Washington Post, citing unidentified sources, reported on Tuesday that Senate Republican leaders are considering a one-year delay in the implementation of a major corporate tax cut to comply with Senate rules.

The dollar had risen to a three-month high against a basket of currencies late in October, helped by expectations that reforms initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump´s administration would deliver tax cuts, boost the economy and lift interest rates.

Any potential delay in the implementation of tax cuts, or the possibility of proposed reforms being watered down, would tend to work against the U.S. currency.

“The dollar is being sold against a wide variety of currencies like the euro, yen and Australian dollar on the Washington Post´s report,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. “We won´t be seeing big economic indicator releases for a while and the new Federal Reserve chair is already decided.