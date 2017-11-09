Rupee strengthens

The rupee made marginal gains against the dollar on Wednesday, owing to inflows of remittances and decline in import payment demand, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 105.44 to the dollar as against the previous day’s closing of 105.45 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market initiated the day in the range of 105.44-105.46. In the open market, buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at 107.20/107.40.