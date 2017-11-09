Palm oil rises

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures edged up in early trade on Wednesday, on track for a second day of gains on the back of strength in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,794 ringgit ($660.99) a tonne at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 15,553 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon.

“Palm is up as soy is also up. The spread between soybean oil and palm oil has widened a bit,” said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. A widening spread between the two edible oils typically prompts buyers to switch to the cheaper palm oil. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday, and was last up 0.1 percent on Wednesday.