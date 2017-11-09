Stocks inch up in lacklustre trade

Stocks gained in a range-bound and lacklustre session on Wednesday as political uncertainty and no immediate positive triggers kept investors on sidelines, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish amid thin trade led by auto, oil and cement scrips on surging global crude prices, upbeat cement sales and higher regulatory duties on auto imports.

“Pak-oilfield’s hydrocarbon discovery in Makori East, likely ease in upcoming monetary policy and institutional interest in oversold scrips played a catalytic role in higher close at PSX.” The Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.51 percent or 209.94 points to close at 41,259.16 points.

KSE-30 shares index gained 0.58 percent or 122.13 points to close at 21,075.97 points. As many as 378 scrips were active of which 205 advanced, 137 declined and 36 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 97.376 million shares as compared with the turnover of 106.587 million shares a day earlier. An analyst at Elixir Securities said equities closed positive with benchmark index finishing half a percent up. “Market started the day on lacklustre note as most investors seemed occupied by news flow on domestic politics with Courts resuming separate hearings of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and finance minister Ishaq Dar in corruption references.”

The early hours saw benchmark index testing the 41K support and later on it gradually inched up driven by cherry-picking in stocks across cements, pharmaceuticals, industrials and utilities.

Turnover, however, remained flattish, activity by retail investors saw a noticeable surge evident from decent volumes in second and third tier plays. On leader board, Lucky Cements (up 2.8 percent), Sui Northern Gas Co (up 3.1 percent) and International Steels (up 4.7 percent) occupied top slots.

Going forward, analysts reiterate that flows from institutional investors will remain crucial for a sustained upside move in the near-term. Companies reflecting highest gains include Colgate Palmolive up Rs110 to close at Rs2,310/share and Sanofi Aventis up Rs40.03 to close at Rs1,616.70/share.

Companies reflecting most losses include Khyber Tobacco down Rs58.46 to close at Rs1,415.49/share and Wyeth Pakistan down Rs41.50 to end at Rs1,598.50/share. Highest volumes were witnessed in Sui Southern Gas (SSGC) with a turnover of 8.78 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.12 to close at Rs35.25/share.

Japan Power was second with a turnover of 7.6 million shares. It gained 22 paisas to close at Rs1.5/share.

K-Electric was third with a turnover of 5.9 million shares. It gained 19 paisas to finish at Rs5.53/share.