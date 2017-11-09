French firm supports Pakistan’s banks to secure card transactions

KARACHI: A leading digital technology firm IDEMIA on Wednesday said it is ramping up investment to help banks in Pakistan adopt more secure and safe means of plastic card transactions.

“We are very optimistic regarding Pakistan’s economic prospects and will continue to be a key player in providing digital security solutions in this market,” Eric Duforest, executive vice-president for financial institutions activities at IDEMIA said in a statement. “IDEMIA is increasing its investment to support the Pakistani market, and in this particular case the banking and payment industry.”

Paris-based IDEMIA, the world leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, supports financial institutions in Pakistan with their Europay Mastercard Visa (EMV) migration phase.

Oberthur Technologies, renamed IDEMIA following its merger with Safran Identity and Security (Morpho), has been operating a personalisation centre in Karachi for several years. IDEMIA has recently certified its payment card industry-compliant personalisation centre by Visa and Mastercard in order to support banks with EMV migration.

IDEMIA has 40 personalisation centers all over the world, providing bank cards’ personalisation services in a full outsource model. The company employs 14,000 workers of more than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.

Pakistan’s payment market is rapidly adopting the global EMV standard for payment cards, which provides higher security and convenience for payment transactions.

IDEMIA empowers consumers to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

“We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from financial, telecom, identity, public security and IoT (internet of things) sectors,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Quratulain Ibrahim at Nielsen Pakistan said consumer’s mindsets and preferences are constantly changing and evolving with the market trends, creating the need to combine insights and business intelligence with action to capitalise on growth opportunities. “It is vital for companies to tap into digital solutions and sales execution monitoring tools available online,” Ibrahim said in a separate statement. “It is necessary to understand and accept rapid changes that have become characteristic of doing business in the age of information.”