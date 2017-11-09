Govt urged to renegotiate IP project’s price

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum and natural resources division has sought approval from the competent authority to negotiate amendment in gas sale purchase agreement (GSPA) with Iran to execute the much-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

“Pakistan is committed to execution of the project,” an official said. “Due to international sanctions on Iran, Pakistan issued Force Majeure notice to Iran in March 2014 and proposed amendment in the GSPA enabling the parties to complete their respective sections of the pipelines within the extended period.”

Pakistan and Iran signed the inter-governmental framework declaration in May 2009, while they agreed on GSPA in June 2009. The 56-inch pipeline would start from the onshore gas processing facility at Assaluyeh in Iran to transverse a distance of 1,150 kilometres up to the Iran-Pakistan border, which would be built and operated by Iran.

The Pakistan’s section of pipeline of around 781 kilometres, is to be laid near the Makran coastal highway from the border up to off-take point at Nawabshah. The gas volume was estimated at 750 million cubic feet per day.