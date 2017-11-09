Inquiry in Rs2.45bln Jamshoro power plant scam ordered

ISLAMABAD: The government has ordered inquiry in the financial scam worth Rs2.45 billion of 777MW Jamshoro power plant during the financial year 2016.

Taking notice of the loss incurred by the Jamshoro Power Company, federal minister for power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari has ordered immediate inquiry and fixation of responsibilities.

The minister ordered the inquiry in a meeting on evaluation of GENCOs and way forward on Wednesday. The minister also took stern notice of decline in profit form Rs1.469 billion in the financial year 2014 to Rs751 million in 2015 and 780 (unaudited) million rupees in 2017 by the Jamshoro Power Company and ordered to investigate the reason in the same inquiry report.

Accordingly, the minister directed the GENCO Holding Company CEO to conduct the inquiry into the accounts of the company for the last four years and ascertain the reasons of mismatch in profit and loss of the company within 15 days. He also ordered strict action against the officials involved in the scam. In case of failure to compete the inquiry within time, an external inquiry will be conducted, Laghari said.

The Jamshoro Power Company incurred a loss of Rs2.453 billion during the financial year ended June 30, 2016. The company; however, earned profit of Rs1.469 billion in the financial year ended June 30, 2014, a profit of Rs751 million in the financial year ended June 30, 2015 and a profit of Rs780 million in the financial year ended June 30, 2017.

Laghari said that transparency in all types of transactions will be ensured and the power division will go to any extent in this regard. He emphasised that transparent transactions are bound to produce good results. The power division has also been asked to ascertain the role of GENCOs in the country’s energy plan for the future, keeping in consideration the supply / demand and emergency scenarios.

This exercise would help GENCOs evolve a future strategy of modernisation of exit

for better utilisation of resources, the minister added.