Government needs to increase resources to counter climate change

ISLAMABAD: Government needs to jack up resources to counter climate change in addition to alleviate poverty in order to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030, Sartaj Aziz, deputy chairman of Planning Commission said on Wednesday.

“Pakistan critically needs to focus on the areas of health, education, poverty and climate change,” Aziz said, addressing a two-day workshop. “The country needs to prioritise the 2030 agenda in the local context.”

Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) team moderated the two-day workshop on the ‘SDG’s Implementation Challenges and Framework for Advancing 2030 Development Agenda in Pakistan’.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission said Pakistan is fully committed to the implementation of the SDGs. He highlighted challenges of monitoring intelligently and quantitatively as Pakistan has a backlog of millennium development goals (MDGs) in key areas of social sector by 2015.

Initial estimates suggest that Islamabad will have to double its resource allocation on education and social sector in percentage of GDP to attain the desired objectives in next 13 years.

Currently, the country is utilising two percent of GDP on education at all tiers of the government and initial estimates worked out by the experts suggest that these expenditures would have to be jacked up to four percent of GDP on annual basis over the next 13 years. The country utilises around 3 to 3.5 percent of GDP, which will have to be increased up to seven percent of GDP over the next decade.

Aziz emphasised efficiency of allocation of resources in these areas and need to learn from others. He mentioned the key role of communities, non-government organisations and local administration in meaningful implementation of sustainable development goals. “Pakistan is fortunate to have Vision 2025, which incorporated this important agenda into a national framework,” he said.

The commission’s official said the country would have to focus on improving service delivery at gross roots level to improve social indicators and role of local governments becomes more prominent and relevant in the context of SDGs.

He said federal SDG unit in collaboration with provincial SDG units is developing national framework and localised goals and targets.

Aziz thanked ESCAP for sending a team of experts to share regional experience with Pakistani officials in implementing SDGs’ agenda.

Head of the ESCAP delegation Stefanos Foria appreciated Pakistan’s keenness in achieving SDGs agenda. “Pakistan is the first country to have a capacity building workshop. It has made strides in localising the SDGs agenda.”

The workshop has participation from all four provinces, three regions and various federal government ministries.