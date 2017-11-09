Export enhancement suggestions smack of narrow-mindedness

LAHORE: Trade associations and chambers reached a consensus on suggestions sought from them by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to arrest decline in exports, but actually none of the advises could be dubbed as a long term strategy.

The suggestions include withdrawal of equalisation surcharge of over Rs3.50 on an electricity unit for the exporting sectors, uniformity in gas tariffs for all exporters across the country, immediate release of all stuck sales tax refunds and forthwith disbursal of export rebate promised under PM’s Trade Enhancement Initiative. The second suggestion mostly came from Punjab-based associations.

A delegation of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association met PM Abbasi around six weeks back to seek further concessions in addition to ones under Rs180 billion worth of PM’s Trade Enhancement Initiative announced by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in January.

Sources privy to the meeting said the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the association was so overjoyed with the earlier concessions that they released advertisements in print and electronic media thanking PM Abbasi for the concessions.

The prime minister then said there is something wrong in export policy that needs to be corrected so he had invited all exporting associations and chambers to send five suggestions to boost exports by October 23.

Government levied equalisation surcharge on electricity bills to ensure uniform rates throughout the country. As the things stand today the power theft, conveniently called line losses, are variable by large margins in different power distribution companies.

Sukkur Electric Power Distribution Company has the highest line loses followed by power distribution companies in Hyderabad, Peshawar, Quetta and tribal areas. Islamabad Electric Power Distribution Company has low line losses, followed by Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore and Multan distribution firms.

If line losses are actually passed on to the consumers, power tariff would be very high in Sukkur and very low in Islamabad. This can be judged by a fact average line loss that is passed to all consumers is Rs3.50/unit. If exporters are spared from the loss, then who will bear this otherwise?

Power sector is already accumulating circular debt. And, the waived amount would be in the range of Rs150-200 billion that will add to circular debt.

Of course, a fair suggestion would have been to lend a helping hand to the state to eliminate power theft through better governance and technology that would automatically lower the power cost. Withdrawal of equalisation surcharge entails subsidy, which is currently offered to lifeline consumers who consume 50 units a month.

Similarly, uniform gas tariff is also a tricky matter as it would lead to around 20 percent rise in tariff for consumers in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a 40 percent fall for industries in Punjab. Would all the provinces be agreed?

Government has arranged liquefied natural gas (LNG) for industries in Punjab with its prices linked to international crude oil rates. Exporting industries agreed to the pricing formula. Government is using LNG in re-gasified LNG-based power plants at the same rates. It is producing power from such efficient plants at Rs6/unit, while private sector, using inefficient generators, produces power at Rs10.50/unit.

Other suggestions are reasonable and fair. Government has no right to delay release of refunds. Rebates on export proceeds should also be released immediately without red tape.

Exports will not increase on suggestion based on day to day problems faced by exporters. There is a need for a transparent and prudent policy that takes advantage of technology and eliminates the role of bureaucracy in refunds and grant of concessions.