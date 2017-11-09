PM Abbasi says growth oweto prudent economic policies

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said the government’s sound economic policies led to a decade-high growth and low inflation, adding the current account deficit stemmed from bullish economic activities.

“As far as economic front is concerned, bottom line is that we have a high growth, low inflation situation,” PM Abbasi told The News on the eve of completing his first 100 days in the office.

“I do not remember the last time we had it,” he said. Pakistan achieved a 10-year high growth of 5.3 percent during the last fiscal year. The real GDP growth was four percent plus in 2013/14. The government projected growth at six percent for the current fiscal – a rate achieved in 2004/05.

Likewise, inflation fell to 47-year low at 2.86 percent in FY2016. It is expected to remain below the official target of six percent. The Prime Minister, who assumed his office on August 1, said current account deficit was a growth’s offspring.

“The biggest economic challenge we have today is the current account deficit. It is expected in a high growth scenario that Pakistan has achieved,” he added. “We are taking steps to counter this challenge and we will succeed.”

The current account deficit sharply rose to $12.09 billion in the fiscal 2016/17 from $4.86 billion in the preceding fiscal year, mainly due to widening trade deficit in merchandise, which swelled almost 37 per cent to $32.58 billion.

Infrastructure uplifts under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects resulted in imports of machinery, especially power equipment. PM Abbasi said there are challenges every day. However, it’s the government’s job to resolve them.

“Collectively, we unfortunately tend to focus on the problems. Nobody discusses solutions,” he added.“Not only for today’s challenges but (the government) sets the course for

addressing the challenges of tomorrow.”

The government functions and delivers on every front, including security, economy, development, foreign affairs, defence and inter-provincial issues.

The premier further said running a government is not about overnight miracles. “Those are just false promises and words.” He said improving governance is another challenge.

“(But), the operating environment does not support functioning of government,” he added. “In recent year, best option for a government functionary: Don’t do anything; don’t take a decision. You will have no problems.”

PM Abbasi emphasised that the government is functioning despite an existential challenge posed to it on July 28. “I would say that let the people of Pakistan judge its delivery in the elections in July 2018,” he said.

“If you read and believe what has been described in media over the last 100 days then the major achievement appears to be that we are still here.”

Analysts said high growth and soft inflation have rarely been seen in the history of Pakistan. The analysts said inflation both at very high level as well as at very low level is typically considered harmful for the economy.

High inflation affects more poor than rich, while on the other hand low inflation is largely seen as having a negative impact on economic growth. This time around, Pakistan has managed to achieve high growth as well as low inflation in the recent times, largely creating a win-win situation for the poor and the economy as a whole, they added.

The government took several measures to rationalise imports. It imposed regulatory duties on non-essential imports, which are expected to curtail import bill in the range of one to two billion dollars. Experts called for depreciation in local currency to ease deficit. But, State Bank of Pakistan has termed the rupee depreciation as an inflationary.