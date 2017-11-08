SC rejects plea seeking stay of SJC proceedings against Justice Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday declined the request of a sitting Judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, seeking suspension of proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against him for his alleged misconduct.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Sh Azmat Saeed, Justice Dost Muhammad Khan,

Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the petition filed by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court for an open trial instead of in-camera proceedings.

Appearing on notice, Hamid Khan, counsel for Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, requested the court to stay the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council against his client. The court, however, declined the request of the learned counsel and observed that there were some 101 questions that needed to be thoroughly examined. Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the court did not want to hear the case in pieces but will hear it in detail, adding that this was not the kind of a case where a stay order is issued and then the whole case is buried.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that they wanted to hear in depth, adding that some 101 questions had been raised in the instant matter for which they will have to examine it thoroughly. He questioned as to if Article 10-A can be applied in ensuring the rights of an office boy, then why can it not be applicable in judges' matters.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the matter until today (Wednesday) as Makhdoom Ali Khan, another counsel for Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, was not available.