Nawaz PML-N leader, decisions to be followed, says Shahbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Asif Ali Zardari, who plundered Rs 6 billion ($60 million) of the poor nation, had no right to give lecture to them (the PML-N government) on corruption.

The chief minister said Nawaz Sharif was the PML-N chief and they would follow whatever decisions he made. He said the PML-N and the Sharif family were facing accountability, which should be unbiased and cover everyone.

Zardari did not write a letter on the Supreme Court orders to

hide his corruption by taking refuge in the Constitution, said the chief minister after inspecting the site of the under-construction Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI). “It is a sheer bad luck that a person involved in corruption is lecturing with such bravery.” He said the people who had ruined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were talking about early elections, adding that allegations and U-turns were their traits. “I don’t think it is suitable to reply to their useless talk,” Shahbaz remarked as he was answering to different questions asked by reporters.

About the defamation suit filed by him against Imran Khan, the chief minister said the case was in progress but he did not appear before the court. The “gentleman” (Imran) was still saying that Shahbaz had offered him Rs10 billion and demanding that the case should be shifted to Islamabad or any other city, he remarked.

“His allegations are a proof that he is bankrupt, both morally and politically,” Shahbaz said and added had the PML-N formed the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the hospital projects would have been completed over there too. He said the Orange Line project had been delayed only because of the PTI, which moved the court against a people-oriented initiative.

Shahbaz also discussed the fake news and asked the media to curb the trend, saying everyone would be responsible if the practice of promoting lies and allegations was not checked.

Answering another question, the chief minister said many factors were responsible for the smog phenomenon.

“According to international organisations, the smog situation has arisen due to different reasons including burning of leftover of crops in eastern Punjab in India. It is a challenge and we shall deal with it,” he promised.

Earlier, Shahbaz expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress and directed the concerned staff to expedite the construction work so that the first phase of PKLI could be completed by December 25.

Separately, the chief minister directed officials to take immediate steps for including measures relating to the food safety in the syllabus. The scope of Punjab Food Authority should be extended to the schools of 36 districts of the province by December, he added.

Addressing a meeting via video link at the Civil Secretariat, Shahbaz said the elements involved in the preparation of unhygienic edibles didn’t deserve any leniency and provision of edible items to the people according to health standards would be ensured at all costs. The chief minister also held separate meetings with the provincial lawmakers and said a comprehensive programme had been launched to achieve the targets of composite development with a special focus on less-developed areas.