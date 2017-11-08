‘Pakistan, Iran won’t allow use of their land against each other’

TEHRAN: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and visited the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) HQ where he interacted with their senior leadership during the second day of the visit, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Iranian defence minister thanked the COAS for his visit, acknowledged achievements of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism, and expressed his country’s willingness to enhance defence cooperation. He said that their policy was to develop relations with neighbours and Pakistan had a special place in Iranian foreign policy.

General Bajwa highlighted that with improved special measures by Pakistan on the Pak-Afghan border, terrorists were likely to exploit the Pak-Iran friendly border and both the countries needed to put in efforts to deny its use by them.

Both the sides agreed to ensure that their soil was not used by any third party against any of the two countries.

In this regard, steps including establishment of hotline communication between the field commanders along the Pak-Iran border, fencing by Iran on their side of the border, coordinated border patrolling, intelligence sharing and more frequent interactions were agreed to.