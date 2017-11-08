Pakistan hails Iran statement on supporting Kashmir cause

TEHRAN: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday thanked the Iranian supreme leader for his supportive statement on Kashmir, reported Geo News.

“Kashmir is a long pending dispute between India and Pakistan,” Major General Ghafoor said this while addressing a joint press conference with the General Staff Officer of the Iranian Army in Tehran. He said, “Regional peace and security remain at stake unless it’s resolved to the aspiration of Kashmiris in line with the United Nations Resolution.”

"Pakistan Armed Forces are capable of thwarting any threat with the support of the Pakistani nation," Ghafoor said. "In Pakistan, we say that the prerogative of declaring jihad rests only with the state and the armed forces are a state instrument for its application against anti-state elements," he added.

Major General Asif Ghafoor reiterated that Pakistan's soil will not be used against any country including Iran. “Pakistan’s relations with Iran are not at the cost of its relations with any other country and vice versa,” the DG ISPR. “We greatly value our relations with Iran, which have a positive history bonded by history, culture, and religion.”

Major General Ghafoor said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa brought a message of friendship and cooperation to Iran and termed the Pak-Iran border as the border of peace and friendship.

Discussing Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan wishes peace in Afghanistan and supports all initiatives towards this end. “We have done everything on our side of the border,” Major General Ghafoor said. “There are no terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan.”

During the press conference, he said that Daesh is growing in Afghanistan and poses a threat to the entire

region. “A regional approach is required to defeat this threat,” he said according to a press release by the military’s media wing. “Pakistan has taken effective measures on the Pak-Afghan border.”

The military’s spokesperson said that terrorists are likely to exploit the friendly Pak-Iran border. “Enhanced Pak-Iran border security is of mutual interest.”

The DG ISPR also announced that the Pakistan and Iranian army leadership has agreed to continue bilateral engagements for enhanced security cooperation and thanked the Iranian military and government, for the hospitality that they had extended during the visit, on behalf of the COAS.

A briefing to the Iranian media about Pakistan’s efforts, achievements, and sacrifices in the war against terror and towards regional peace was also given.

The Iranian spokesperson also thanked the Pakistani delegation for its visit to Iran and acknowledged the successful visit and supportive of suggestions made by COAS Gen Bajwa. “Iranian soil shall not be used against Pakistan,” the Iranian spokesperson assured.

Major General Ghafoor closed the conference by stating that the Pakistani delegation was leaving Iran with ‘positive feelings and strengthening relations.’