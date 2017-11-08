No role assigned to India by US in S Asia, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday informed the Senate that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had assured Pakistan that there was no need to be worried about as India was not being assigned any strategic role in the South Asia.

While winding up the debate in the House about significance of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) declaration with particular reference to China’s views about Pakistan and government’s diplomacy in this regard, he said that BRICS declaration must not be used to judge Sino-Pakistan relations as a tougher statement was issued after the Heart of Asia summit, to which Pakistan was signatory.

The minister pointed out that Pakistan-based terror networks named in BRICS declaration were given undue coverage in media as the statement came after US President Donald South Asia policy on August 21. “The statement issued after Heart of Asia Conference that took place in Amrister in which Pakistan also participated, was much tougher. India is unnecessarily celebrating. And the reason it got undue media coverage was because it came after Trump’s August 21 statement,” he added.

He continued the terrorist groups about which Xiamen Declaration expressed concern, had already been declared terrorists by UN, and proscribed organisations by government of Pakistan and India must stop celebrations.

Kh Asif made it clear that Pakistan's policy regarding banned organisation was in accordance with the policy of United Nations and that a ban was imposed on proscribed organisations to bar them from collecting hides on Eidul Azha.

The minister said that relations of Pakistan had further improved with all its friendly countries such as Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and China after the tough talk that President Donald Trump did against Pakistan in his Afghan policy speech on August 21. “Pakistan is not facing any kind of diplomatic isolation in wake of Trump’s speech in August. It was being assumed that Pakistan would become internationally isolated following Trump’s speech but it did not happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, lawmakers alleged that powerful military establishment had intruded into trichotomy of power – legislature, judiciary and executive – completely distorting the original concept of trichotomy of power.

Senator Nasrin Jalil of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said that the military has become part of trichotomy of power despite the fact it has no role in it. “The state institution [military] has become part of the trichotomy of power but it is neither ready to present itself for accountability nor anybody can dare make it accountable like other institutions,” she maintained.

About the issue of enforced disappearance, the MQM-P senator said that the number of missing persons is increasing with each passing day, but no one can do anything against the institution involved in picking up innocent people.

PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi from Karachi said that an institution has become a symbol of fear that everyone was referring to it that it will not spare you if anything went against its wish. In a veiled reference to the military, the PML-N senator said, “A very bad trend has started that an institution is intimidating people, saying that if you didn’t do this, Ghabbar Singh will get you.” He noted that the Constitution has clearly defined the role of every institution, but some ‘brat’ are simply not ready what this green book [constitution of Pakistan] is talking about the role of the state institutions.

Senator Hashmi said that the institutions, especially those which claim to be the most powerful, would not listen to what this would say about balance of power in any meeting of the House committee.

PPP’s Senator Karim Khawaja said that unless all political parties become institutions, the military’s 111 brigade would not hesitate to go for adventurism under one pretext or another.

PML-N Senator Sajid Mir said that for people who are considered powerful, the concept of trichotomy of power is useless as powerful institution would not allow it. “I am afraid to say that committee of the whole will end up in smoke as all institution including the military and judiciary will turn up to the meeting and will endorse the idea which the Senate will float but at the end of the day, they have to do what they deem good for their institutions,” he maintained.

He proposed that major political parties should agree on one point agenda: they will not topple each others government no matter what, adding the charter of democracy was a step towards strengthening the teething democracy, but it was also not implemented. “We must make sure that we will not look to military to topple any party’s government. If policies on economy, Kashmir, Afghanistan, foreign and internal, will be made by a single institution, then allow me to say it is the start of doomsday,” he said.

Senator Ataur Rehman of JUI-F stressed the need to correct their own errs instead of pointing fingers towards others, adding the politicians themselves were responsible for weakening the Parliament. “Politicians change their loyalties on a single call. They are dancing to the tune of others for the sake of power and join a party which suits some elements. There should be a law, barring politicians from switching over the parties”, he added.

Rabbani reserved his ruling on delay in the announcement of National Finance Commission Award (NFC) by the government. Rabbani had requested the Law and Justice Minister Zahid Hamid to assist him with regard to article that deals with NFC Award, who briefed him on the article. He said that an NFC award cannot be extended as it remains enforced until the next award is announced. “The award is in perpetuity till next award [NFC] is announced,” Rabbani questioned after the minister said that the award remains enforced till new award is announced. Rabbani also asked about a recent notification issued by the President of Pakistan, to which the minister said it was not in his notice.