CDA carries out operation against encroachments in Blue Area

Islamabad: The Enforcement Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday carried out a major operation against encroachment and barriers erected on services roads of Blue Area.

"During this operation several illegal installations erected in the name of security and other encroachments established in front of different plazas were removed," a CDA official said on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Wing while retrieving land from different plazas, however deferred operation against two five-star hotels which have also occupied roads and greenbelts for parking purposes in the name of security. "We will following orders of the Supreme Court and will carry out operations against these hotels also," the official said saying that there was no question of succumbing to any pressure.

The Tuesday's operation was supervised by Director Enforcement while Director Roads, senior special magistrate, officers of concerned formations and heavy contingent of Islamabad police also participated in the operation.

The joint operation was conducted against the encroachments established in front of different plazas including Saudi Pak Tower, Ufone Tower, ISE Tower and other building of the Blue Area. During this operation barriers and iron fences were removed from the front of the Ufone Tower. Similarly, one illegally constructed scanning room was demolished in addition to the removal of two security barriers installed illegally in front of ISE tower while two security cabins placed illegally in front of Saudi Pak Tower were also removed. During this operation, one ‘chapper’ hotel, three

containers and other such encroachments were also removed with the help of excavator machine. During another operation, staff of Enforcement Directorate also demolished a wall behind UBL building Melody Market.

Mayor of Islamabad and CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz said that encroachments in the city cannot be tolerated.