NAB seeks permission to reopen probe against ex-DG PDA

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought permission from chairman NAB to complete the inquiries into corruption allegations against former director general (DG) of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Saleem Hassan Wattoo and also issue his arrest warrant.

Sharing documents carrying confidential background of the allegations against the PDA ex-DG along with a letter sent to the chairman NAB, sources said that the regional NAB was anxiously waiting for the nod of the chairman to complete the probe into the under process cases against the PDA ex-DG and arrest him in the cases into which the inquiries have been completed.

The sources said that the letter to the chairman NAB was sent in response to the October 17 judgment of the Peshawar High Court (PHC). Besides, the NAB headquarters had written to NAB (KP) on October 18 directing it to forward matters related to former DGs of PDA Saleem Hassan Wattoo and Qazi Laiq to the headquarters for concurrence and approval of the chairman.

The PHC on October 17 disposed of a writ petition filed by Saleem Hassan Wattoo against the NAB regional office and allowed the NAB (KP) to initiate the inquiry into allegations against him.

The letter sent by the NAB headquarters, the copy of which is available with The News, also directed the NAB KP that until getting the concurrence from the NAB chairman no action on the ongoing cases should be initiated.

The October 18 letter sent by the NAB's Director Monitoring, Mohammad Ahtram Dar, to the NAB KP Additional Director (Staff), Zahir Shah, referred to the PHC judgment and said, "Regarding authorization of inquiry on the PHC order, the matter will be decided in the light of record/evidence to be provided by the region."

The NAB KP Additional Director (Staff) on October 20 under 1/34 (848)/1W-1NAB(KP) 927, wrote back to the Additional Director NAB Headquarters that 14 complaints had been received against Qazi Laiq, former DG of the PDA. He added that against Saleem Wattoo it had received 26 complaints. It also informed the NAB Headquarters that the cases of the accused which were under process in the KP Ehtesab Commission were also requisitioned by the NAB KP.

Saleem Hassan Wattoo was removed as DG PDA and directed to report to the

Establishment Department on

October 27. Allegations against him included embezzlement of funds, award of contracts without open competition to his hand-picked companies, hiring ghost employees and illegal promotion of junior officers.

He belongs to the Military and Cantonment Services (ML&C BS-19) and was posted as PDA DG on August 9, 2015. He served at the PDA till October 27 on deputation basis.

In its confidential backgrounder with the letter, the NAB KP sought issuance of arrest warrant of Saleem Hassan Wattoo, saying it is apprehended that he may hamper the process of inquiry and there is also likelihood of his absconding from the country.

It also informed the NAB Headquarters, "...he deceitfully and fraudulently misused his authority and caused huge loss to exchequer. Other allegations against the accused are under inquiry and huge amount of government money is involved in different projects, which were carried under the supervision of accused DG PDA Saleem Hassan Wattoo."

The sources said that all the evidence and details of the probe had been forwarded to the headquarters and the regional officer was now waiting for the nod of the newly appointed chairman of the NAB to resume the probe into the corruption allegations against the PDA ex-DG. When contacted, Saleem Hassan Wattoo said he had not committed any wrong and would provide all proofs of his decisions taken in legal and lawful manner.

This scribe also contacted the NAB DG KP, Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan for comment on the matter. However, he plainly refused to offer any comments, saying the probe was still under process and it would be inappropriate to comment on it at this stage.