Dry spell to continue

LAHORE: Dry and smoggy weather conditions continued on Tuesday while the Met office predicted the same weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country.

Dense foggy/smoggy conditions are expected in Punjab and DI Khan, Peshawar and Sukkur divisions during night and morning hours. No rainfall was recorded anywhere in the country, the Met officials said and added the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dipped to 04°C while in Lahore maximum was 22°C, minimum was 14°C and

humidity level was 82 per cent.