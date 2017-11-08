Jordanian air force commander visits AHQ

Islamabad: Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force Major General (Pilot) Yousef Ahmad Al-Hanity visited Air Headquarters here on Tuesday, says a PAF press release.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, chief of the air staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the guard of honour.

Later on, he called on Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman in his office. Matters of professional and mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel.

He also lauded PAF’s role in fighting the war against terrorism and expressed his desire to learn from its experiences. Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries. He also offered assistance and support in the field of aviation and military training to Jordanian Air Force.

The visiting dignitary also attended a briefing at Air Headquarters on the organization, role and functioning of Pakistan Air Force.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force delegation is on a 4-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan Air Force. The delegation will visit various PAF bases and installations.