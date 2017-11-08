Garbage dumping in Budhni stream triggers concern

PESHAWAR: The residents of Bashirabad and Hassan Garhi localities have asked the high-ups of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Flood Control Cell and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to take action against the people involved in throwing garbage in Budhni stream and other drains.

In a statement on Tuesday, Jalil Khan, Ashfaq Ali, Bilal Khan, Javed Akbar and others said that some people were involved in either throwing the hard polyfoam of refrigerators, freezers and other wastes into the Budhni stream or on the banks of its both sides and another small drain.

They said the culprits also burn wastes of refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, coolers and other electronic appliances on the banks of the Budhni stream which created toxic pollution, causing throat and chest infections to the nearby residents and the passers-by.

“There are two young guys who come from Bacha Khan Chowk side in a Suzuki pick-up loaded with the hard polyfoam and throw the wastes on banks of Budhni stream close to the bridge on Pajjagi Road daily,” a complainant said, adding that the youth also burnt the wastes when there is no one around at night time.

The residents complained that the waste burning polluted the environment.

They said the garbage dumped at the banks of Budhni stream would block water flow if there was flooding in the stream following heavy rains. As a result, they added, the flood direction would divert towards the populated localities of Bashirabad and Hassan Garhi.

The residents appealed to relevant authorities to take action against the violators and stop them from this illegal practice.