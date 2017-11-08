Wed November 08, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 8, 2017

Share

Seven books launched

PESHAWAR: Seven books of prose and poetry by woman writers were launched here on Tuesday.

The function was arranged at the Bacha Khan Girls College which was attended by literati and academicians.

The books covered diverse topics. Deputy speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr Meher Taj Roghani was the chief guest on the occasion. Major (Retd), Muhammad Aamir, presided over the event.

The speakers said Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had produced great figures, including poets and writers who earned fame at the international level in various fields.  They greeted the women writers on the launching of their works, hoping these would inspire the young generation.

Noted writers and poets such as Prof Dr Nazir Tabassum, Prof Hussam Hur, Dr Nighat Yasmeen, Prof Ismail Gohar, Dr Salma Shaeen and Prof Nasir Ali Syed also spoke on the occasion.

