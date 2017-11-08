Lala Amir Ahmed Siddiqui Media Awards list expanded

PESHAWAR: The judges and organizing committee has approved inclusion of three more categories in the annual Lala Amir Ahmed Siddiqui media awards list for the current year.

The decision was made during recent a meeting of the committee held with its chairman senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai in the chair.

The participants of the meeting discussed in detail the matter relating the awards. They decided to include awards for journalism students, under-training journalists and lifetime service awards categories in the awards.

The committee decided to give awards in 11 categories, including the best investigative and feature stories in English and Urdu, the best feature Urdu for journalists of tribal areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Peshawar-based journalists would be excluded from this category.

The awards would be given for the best picture, best radio report, best TV reports for both cameraman and reporters.

There will be two awards for best journalism students category, lifetime achievement award and lifetime service awards.

Winner in each category would also be given Rs25,000 cash and a shield while the students and trainee journalists awardee would receive Rs5,000 cash and books.

The committee decided that stories published in print media from January 1 to Dec 31, 2017 could be submitted for award in the contest.

The award entries would be announced after December next. It was decided to issue necessary guidelines required for the entries.

A TV report of 90 seconds and on aired with OC, a three-minute radio report aired with OC can be sent for considering for the awards.