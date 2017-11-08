32 illegal signboards removed in operation

PESHAWAR: District administration and Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PkHA) in a joint operation Tuesday removed illegal signboards and encroachments from Charsadda Road.

On the directives of the deputy commissioner, the operation was conducted in the surrounding areas of Naguman Chowk on Charsadda Road.

Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) Tariq Hussain, Javed Anwar Kamal and Deputy Director, PkHA supervised the operation and 32 signboards were removed through heavy machinery. A heavy contingent of police was also deployed on the occasion to prevent any unpleasant incident.

During the operation,

17 illegal cabins and 28

illegal sheds were also demolished.

Meanwhile, a statement issued from the DC Office Peshawar said that the administration would take stern action against both illegal signboards and encroachments and similar action will also be taken against illegal signboards in other areas of the district.