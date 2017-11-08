Principals of girl colleges reshuffled

PESHAWAR: The government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of principals of the government girls colleges across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Department, principal of the Government Degree College Kernal Sher, Swabi, Nihayat Begum, was transferred and posted as principal of the Girls Degree College Nahqi, Peshawar.

Ghazala Roohi was posted principal of the Girls College, Gulbahar, and Kaneez Rabia Sethi was transferred to Government Girls Degree College Hayatabad.

Nazakat Sultana was named principal of Girls Postgraduate College Mardan and Sakina Tariq as principal of Girls Degree College Lundkhwar.

Salma Ghani was transferred to Girls Degree College Sheikh Maltoon Town while Musarrat Jabeen was posted principal of Girls Degree College, Chitral.

Syeda Kokab Almas was posted principal of Girls Degree College No-1 Charsadda.

Rabia Khatoon was posted principal Girls Degree College Rustam, Mardan, Nusrat Shaheen was transferred to Girls Degree College Sabirabad, Karak and Naheed Begum was posted principal Girls Degree College Par Hoti.

Rozina Rehman was posted principal of Girls Degree College Nowshera and Saqiba Bibi was posted principal Government Girls Degree College Yar Hussain.

Neelam Gul was posted principal of Girls Degree College Tangi, Charsadda, Nasrin Begum principal of Girls Degree College Jolgram and Shakila Begum principal of Girls Degree College Kohat.

Sabrina Begum was named principal of Girls Degree College Khanpur, Zakia Shahab principal of Girls Degree College Township, Bannu, Gul Afshan principal of Girls Degree College Surani, Bannu and Saeeda Begum was posted principal of Girls Degree College Hayatabad No-II.