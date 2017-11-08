CM calls for early merger of Fata with KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Tuesday that the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should not be delayed.

An official handout said that he was talking to a representative delegation of Khyber Agency at Chief Minister’s House here. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was also present.

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak lamented the federal government’s inaction to order the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the federal government had an obligation to merge Fata with KP in line with the aspirations of tribal people.

Pervez Khattak doubted the seriousness of the federal government for the merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the federal government should heed the hardships of the tribal people who suffered unmatched sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and supported the security forces. The chief minister enumerated a number of steps his government took for the merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “I wrote a number of letters to the prime minister and the chief of army staff and even took up the merger case with the Apex committee but the federal government acted against the merger and blocked the development and prosperity of tribal people,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said the federal government unnecessarily politicised the merger of tribal area with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Had the federal government been sincere to the Fata reforms, it would have implemented them,” he said. The merger, he added, was a matter of days and could be undertaken through a presidential order. He said the tribal people waited for long time for the abolition of the Frontier Crimes Regulation and paid a heavy price for it.

He acknowledged the loyalty of tribespeople for the integrity and solidarity of the country.