Compromise needed

The process of delimiting constituency boundaries for next year’s general elections, already severely delayed by differences between the government and opposition parties, has now been pushed back even further after the two sides could not come to an agreement. An earlier attempt at passing a constitutional amendment to mandate that the next elections be conducted on the basis of the new census failed after both the PPP and MQM-Pakistan opposed it. Now the PPP has gone even further, with leader of the opposition Khursheed Shah saying his party would have no issue with using the 1998 census for the elections. This, needless to say, should be a non-starter. The preliminary findings of the new census have shown significant changes in the make-up of the country, with Punjab set to lose seven National Assembly seats to Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. To simply ignore this would understandably fuel resentment in these places. In fact, the legitimacy of any election conducted on the basis of the 1998 census would be questioned given that we now have more recent demographic data. The other option – to delay the elections until the full census results are published – is also a non-starter. There is a constitutional process in place for the timing and method of holding general elections. Discarding that because it has become inconvenient would damage our democracy for no good reason.

The time for an agreement to be hashed out between the PML-N and the PPP is fast running out. The Election Commission of Pakistan needs to be given the authority to begin the process of delimitation as soon as possible. This gives the government just a few days to convince the PPP to change its stance. It could do that by promising to address the party’s worries about the census results. The PPP and MQM-Pakistan believe that the population of Sindh has been deliberately undercounted, a charge the government had dismissed as baseless. It should perhaps be more sensitive now to the allegations and order a review of the results. The PPP, in return, should then pass the constitutional amendment. Since Sindh’s total number of National Assembly seats will remain unchanged under the new census, neither the PPP or MQM-P can complain of seats being taken away from them. If anything, it is the PML-N that stands to suffer as Punjab’s representation in the National Assembly is reduced. In the spirit of compromise and to ensure the next elections are held in a timely manner, the PPP needs to meet the PML-N halfway on the census issue.