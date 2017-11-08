In the air

The level of air pollution in Pakistan’s major cities like Lahore and Karachi is 20 times higher than World Health Organization standards. There are layers of dust and smoke that exist over Karachi. There is also a prominent smell of gasoline that infiltrates air.

Islamabad, the beautiful capital city of Pakistan, is covered with a thick layer of smog that actually hides views of the Margalla Hills. Air pollution is leading to serious health problems among people. The production and trade of items, including motor vehicles, that contribute to polluting the environment should be banned.

Syed Meesam Raza (Karachi)