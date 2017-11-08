Grooming leaders

This refers to the article, ‘Leadership and the transition process’ (Nov 7) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The article is timely, enlightening and thought-provoking. While this question is not answerable without a serious debate, I would, however, like to argue that the question of leadership transitions at different levels of our familial, social and other institutions had been neglected due to a perennial insecurity syndrome at the top of our institutional life. The article has aptly underlined the faulty process of transition even in the political domain. Why in our institutional life those who occupy the top headship are unwilling to encourage the development of their successors? Personal insecurity, loss of control and personal attributes all contribute to our failure to develop our successors.

If we have to develop vibrant, energetic and efficient service delivery institutions, it is time we made a conscious decision to develop not just one but two three younger successors and moved on after completing, at best, two terms of four years each. The older generation of leaders can stay active by simply acting as an adviser to a young generation of leaders. A leader, regardless of his achievements, beyond eight years tenure will only perpetuate his own insecurity which may take the institution on a downhill slide. Let’s learn to plan the succession of institutional leadership in a way that will not hurt our institutions.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi (Lahore)