Wed November 08, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2017

Shortage of teachers

Turbat is one of the biggest cities of Balochistan and it is a shame that the standard of education in the city is unsatisfactory. The shortage of teachers in government schools is a major problem that is destroying the future of children. Many students face problems while preparing for their board exams. As a result, students do not perform well in the exams.

It is the responsibility of the provincial as well as federal government to solve these major issues. Teachers’ recruitment should be carried out on an urgent basis. It is hoped that the concerned authorities will take notice of the issue at the earliest.

Amber Ashraf (Turbat)

