Selective inquiry

This refers to the news report, ‘NAB under new chairman targets politicians, ignores Musharraf’ (Nov 4). General Pervez Musharraf took over in 1999 with the promise of doing away with corruption. He was the one who set up NAB.

The institution could have set an example for others who could learn that no matter how influential a person is, if he is involved in corruption, he will be punished according to the law. The implementation of this clause is even more important in the case where the families of the martyrs were the ultimate losers. They would have lived a better life, had their land not been given to the general’s cook, barber, butler and gunmen, and other members of his personal staff.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos (Islamabad)