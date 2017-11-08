Wed November 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Selective inquiry

Selective inquiry

This refers to the news report, ‘NAB under new chairman targets politicians, ignores Musharraf’ (Nov 4). General Pervez Musharraf took over in 1999 with the promise of doing away with corruption. He was the one who set up NAB.

The institution could have set an example for others who could learn that no matter how influential a person is, if he is involved in corruption, he will be punished according to the law. The implementation of this clause is even more important in the case where the families of the martyrs were the ultimate losers. They would have lived a better life, had their land not been given to the general’s cook, barber, butler and gunmen, and other members of his personal staff.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos (Islamabad)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement