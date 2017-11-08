Power problems

This refers to the editorial, ‘Power problems’ (Nov 03). Despite the efforts of the incumbent government, the country hasn’t come out of the pestering problem of power shortage. The circular debt has again risen to Rs450 billion and is expected to rise to Rs480 billion before the next general elections. As usual, the present government will hand over this exorbitant amount of Rs480 billion to the next government. And the cycle will continue like this with no solution in sight.

It was also disturbing to note that nine independent power producers (IPPs) approached the London-based International Court of Arbitration for the recovery of their outstanding dues. A judge of this court has asked Pakistan to pay more than Rs14 billion to these IPPs. What is surprising is that all the nine IPPs are local ones who went for international arbitration against the government.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan (Karachi)