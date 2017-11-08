Wed November 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Commendable step

Commendable step

Residents of Constituency PK-28, Mardan had been demanding for the supply of natural gas to the area for a long time. In this regard, Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam inaugurated work on the gas supply project in Kharki Village, Katlang tehsil on November 5, 2017.

The Rs860 million project has been approved by the federal government and will cover around 30 villages in the area. The project will not only help save the meagre forest resources of the province from deforestation, but will also help create environment-friendly atmosphere for residents.

Khan Faraz (Mardan)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement