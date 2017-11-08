Commendable step

Residents of Constituency PK-28, Mardan had been demanding for the supply of natural gas to the area for a long time. In this regard, Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam inaugurated work on the gas supply project in Kharki Village, Katlang tehsil on November 5, 2017.

The Rs860 million project has been approved by the federal government and will cover around 30 villages in the area. The project will not only help save the meagre forest resources of the province from deforestation, but will also help create environment-friendly atmosphere for residents.

Khan Faraz (Mardan)