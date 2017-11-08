No job for them

The high rate of population growth is the major cause of unemployment in Pakistan. The creation of job opportunities is not keeping pace with the ever-increasing population. In Pakistan, unemployment rate is increasing in both rural and urban areas in absolute as well as in percentage terms. Unemployment rate in rural areas is higher as compared to urban areas. The rapid increase in mechanisation and computer technology has also added to unemployment. The agricultural sector is unable to absorb the unemployed due to its mechanisation. Small-scale industries are not working efficiently due to poor economic conditions. People in the rural areas are not able to find stable sources of earnings.

With all these circumstances at hand, not only our government but we as citizens of Pakistan should also take bold steps to control unemployment. The government should make efforts to further increase the process of economic growth. Technical training facilities should be provided. This will give the unemployed a chance to enhance their skills and enable them to earn a reasonable income.

Muhammad Ahmed (Karachi)