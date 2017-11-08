The war on terror

The Pakistani nation has paid the heaviest price in the war on terror as compared with any other nation of the world. It has not only sacrificed the lives of thousands of soldiers and citizens but has also suffered a loss of property and vehicles. The economy has experienced a setback worth billions of dollars. We have been fighting this war for over a decade and, despite sacrifices, deaths, injuries and economic losses, the will to fight has not died.

The success of operations Raddul Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb has played a vital role in improving the country’s law and order situation. A day will come when terrorism will be totally eradicated from the country. The Pakistani nation has always supported its armed forces. It has proved the saying that wars are not won by armies alone. Instead, victory in any war is correlated with the support of the people of a country.

Maham Javed (Rawalpindi)