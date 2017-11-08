Britain is happier since voting to leave EU

LONDON: Morale in Britain has slightly increased since the vote to leave the European Union according to a study published on Tuesday, despite terror attacks and Brexit uncertainty.

Average ratings of happiness, life satisfaction and the sense of doing something worthwhile have all reached their highest levels since 2011, according to research by the Office for National Statistics into public well-being.

In June 2017, Britons marked their happiness as 7.52 out of 10, compared to 7.46 in June 2016 at the time of the Brexit referendum, the ONS said.

Feelings of life satisfaction have followed a similar trend, increasing slightly from 7.65 to 7.69, the ONS added, emphasising that results in England drove the change.

Anxiety levels remained almost stable, increasing only by 0.02 points to 2.91 out of 10.

"Some of the increases in well-being ratings may be explained through the improvement in certain economic indicators within the UK," the ONS said, highlighting that the unemployment rate is "at its joint lowest since 1975".