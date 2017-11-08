Veteran Rossi keen to keep racing

MILAN: Italian motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi said on Tuesday he will make a decision on his future next year but was keen to keep racing beyond 40.

“I will decide on my future over the next season,” the Yamaha rider, who turns 39 in February, told Sky Sport Italia.

“If I find out after a few races that I’m competitive, I’d like to keep going longer.”

The nine-time world champion suffered a double tibia and fibula fracture in early September but returned to competition after just three weeks fuelled by new energy and motivation.

“I’m preparing in a focused and organised manner for the final weekend race in Valencia,” he insisted ahead of the Spanish race he won in 2003 and 2004.

Rossi is out of this season’s title fight as he sits fourth ahead of Sunday’s Valencia MotoGP where Spaniard Marc Marquez can clinch a fourth title in five seasons.

“It’s an important moment for me, I’m arriving in quite good form at the last event in Valencia. My leg has improved and I feel fit.”