Pakistan Open draw announced

KARACHI: The main draw of the $50,000 Pakistan Open Squash Championships 2017, scheduled from December 17-23 in Islamabad, has been announced by Professional Squash Association (PSA).

According to the draw, top seed and world number six Marwan El-Shorbagy will play against world number 90 Chi Him Wong from Hong Kong. Eighth seed and world number 39 Mazen Hesham from Egypt will be up against world number 98 Baptiste Masotti from France.

World number 65 Eain Yow Ng from Malaysia will face world number 83 Faraz Khan from the US.

Fourth seed and world number 26 Leo Au from Hong Kong is drawn against world number 91 Edmon Lopez from Spain.

World number 50 Farhan Mehboob is to face world number 55 Mazen Gamal from Egypt.

Seventh seed and world number 31 Nafiizwan Adnan from Malaysia is to face wild card holder and world number 123 Israr Ahmed from Pakistan.

World number 63 Peter Creed from Wales is up against world number 96 Carlos Cornes Ribadas from Spain.

Second seed and world number 13 Mohamed Abouelghar from Egypt is drawn against world number 102 Auguste Dussourd from France. Third seed and world number 25 Zahid Mohammad from Egypt and world number 94 Mohammad Syafiq Kamal from Malaysia will face qualifiers.

The other players who will face qualifiers in the first round are world number 58 Farhan Zaman, sixth seed and world number 29 Tsz Fung Yup from Hong Kong, world number 46 Ivan Yuen from Malaysia, third seed Zahed Mohamed, world number 81 Shehab Essam from Egypt, fifth seed and world number 28 Max Lee from Hong Kong, and world number 44 Mohammad Reda from Egypt. As many as 28 foreign players from different countries are participating in this event.