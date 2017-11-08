Imad confident he can lead Karachi Kings from the front

KARACHI: Imad Wasim is confident he can lead Karachi Kings from the front.

Karachi Kings announced here on Tuesday that Imad would be the skipper of the team for PSL 3.

While talking to media, the 28-year-old all-rounder said that it was a new challenge for him to be the part of Karachi kings as captain. “I am looking forward to be in action as skipper and to lead the team to victory,” he said.

He further said it was an honour for him that he would lead a team having the services of Shahid Afridi. “I have always learned from Shahid and he has always been an inspiration for me,” Imad said.

About the national team, he said that the environment of the dressing room was pleasant. “The coach and the captain are always backing the boys and the results are in front of us. “Sarfraz Bhai is always giving confidence to the players and we feel free to play under him,” he said.

He added that Sarfraz became angry during matches but off the field he helped others learn a lot of things. He further said that the team had the potential to take on the strongest sides of the world.