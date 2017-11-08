New West Ham boss Moyes has ‘point to prove’

LONDON: West Ham named former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes as their new manager on Tuesday after sacking Slaven Bilic following a string of poor results that left the club mired in the Premier League relegation zone.

The Hammers parted company with Bilic on Monday, two days after a chastening 4-1 loss at home to Liverpool convinced co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold that the club needed a change of direction to stop the rot.

West Ham, languishing in 18th position with just two wins in 11 games, are banking on Moyes’s experience in the English top flight to lift them out of danger despite his underwhelming recent record in management.

Moyes — who says he has a “point to prove” — has been given an initial six-month contract with a clear brief to pull the club away from relegation trouble and his future will be evaluated at the end of the season.

“We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club,” said Sullivan.

“He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.”

Moyes has been out of management since he resigned from his post at Sunderland at the end of last season after failing to prevent the northeast club being relegated from the Premier League.

He managed Everton for 11 years from 2002 before leaving the club to replace Alex Ferguson at Manchester United but was dismissed after just 10 months in charge.

Despite his failure at United and a disappointing stint in Spain with Real Sociedad, the Hammers are backing the Scot to help shore up a leaky defence as well as getting the best out of big-money summer signings Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez.

But he faces a challenge to win round the fans after some supporters viewed his proposed arrival at the London Stadium with scepticism.

“Do I have a point to prove? Yes, I think I do,” Moyes told the club website.

“The focus here is purely between now and the end of the season. The first thing is to win the next game and build from there, and I’m sure we will be in a much stronger position before long.”