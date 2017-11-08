Pakistan can reach Asian C’ship final: Sarwar

KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) said on Tuesday he expected the Green-shirts to qualify for the final of the Asian Championship slated to be held in the Iranian city Burghan from November 22-27.

“Although teams like Korea and Iran have grown a lot since they have been playing for the last 15 years, we have good players and are trying to polish their skills. I am confident they will make it to the final,” PKF secretary Mohammad Sarwar told ‘The News’.

He said that the preparations were in progress in Islamabad. “There are 22 players and two coaches in the camp,” the official said.

He said the final squad would be unveiled soon.

He said that Iran was strong in kabaddi. “We have always seen good crowd in Iran and it shows how they love sports, particularly, kabaddi,” he said.

He said that 12 nations would compete in Burghan event which would be contested in Asian style.

Pakistan hosted the Asian (circle style) Kabaddi Championships twice in the last three years.

Sarwar, who is also the secretary of Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF), said that a pro league was expected to begin next month. “There are some things yet to be finalised. Once we decide our venues, we will come up with details when and where the competitions will be held,” said Sarwar, also a former international.