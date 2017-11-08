Karachi Kings to help local budding cricketers: Afridi

KARACHI: Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi is all set to face new challenges as he is now officially part of Karachi Kings as president and player.

Talking to reporters, he said that he is excited to be a part of Karachi Kings as he had always dreamed to represent the city which gave him the identity.

“Karachi is my city and I love the passion of the fans here,” he said.

He said that Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan but it is disappointing to see that the grass-root level cricket has been ruined in the city.

He said Karachi Kings would provide a platform to the youngsters to showcase their talent.

He said that the city had talent in bulk but there was a need to groom the players and to give them confidence.

He added that they were looking to establish an academy with high-class facilities to train youngsters in a modern way.

Asked about the possibility of PSL final in Karachi, he said that he hoped that Karachi would host the final and his team would be part of it.